MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was not a good start to the work week for a man robbed at gunpoint outside an apartment building in the 2200 block of Young Avenue early Monday.

Police said the victim was loading his vehicle just before 6 a.m. when a man with a scripture tattooed above his left or right eyebrow pointed a silver gun at him, threatened to shoot him, and took his wallet and cell phone.

2200 block of Young Avenue (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

The victim said the robber took $20 from his wallet and tried sending $500 from Cash App on his phone to a Cash App account named John Wick, but the transaction was declined.

The victim said the robber gave him back his phone and wallet and took the cash. He was last seen headed south on Philadelphia Street.

The robber was last seen running south on Philadelphia (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

The victim said he was able to take a picture of the suspect as he ran away.

The suspect also had tattoos on his forearm and was wearing a black durag, black shirt, and black pants. The victim said he was 20-25 years of age.

If you have any information that can help investigators find him, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.