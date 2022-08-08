MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint on July 12.

Police posted photos and video of the suspect who police said pointed a gun at the staff immediately after entering the Waffle House on the 8000 block of Varnavas Drive around 5 am.

MPD said the man demanded money from the business and ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Photos provided by the Memphis Police Department

Police are asking if you know anything about this incident, to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.