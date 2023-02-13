MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man who showed up at Methodist South Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the leg shot himself while robbing another man.

Investigators said the robbery happened at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Winchester Road in Whitehaven, and Brittani Williams, 30, was charged with aggravated robbery.

The victim told police Williams asked him to bring her the money he owed her to her apartment on Winchester.

The victim said when he got there, a male approached him with a gun, hit him in the face, and took the $40 he had on him and his cell phone.

The victim told officers that as he ran away, he heard several gunshots, saw the man who had robbed him limping away, and realized he had shot himself.

Williams told the officers who responded to the shooting call at Methodist that her boyfriend had been shot in the 3500 block of Windbranch by an unknown assailant.

Investigators said while Williams was talking to police, she produced the victim’s stolen cell phone.

Williams is being held on a $75,000 bond. She is scheduled to be in court on February 20. So far, the man police said was with Williams has not been charged with anything.