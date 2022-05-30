MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Tree last week.

It happened at the Dollar Tree in the 4500 block of Quince Road on May 26.

Police said a man entered the store before 9 p.m. and walked around for several minutes. He waited for other customers to leave before he approached the register, pulled out a black handgun, and demanded money from both cashier’s registers.

The robber took money from one register but when he was unable to get the second register open he pulled out the entire register.

Investigators said the thief took off on foot across the parking lot and got into a blue minivan with TN partial tag DMJ on Sea Isle Road. The suspect reportedly took the I-240 exit, where he drove westbound.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-325-CASH.