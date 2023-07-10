MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a man accused of robbing a Midtown gaming store five times.

Surveillance video shows an armed man trying to lock himself inside Game Xchange on Union Avenue in hopes of robbing the place for the fifth time. He then pulled a gun on the employee as he demands money.

Fed up and frustrated, James Jackson fought back.

“I come from the streets myself so I know how it is out there and you don’t pull a gun on somebody like and you’re not using it. So that means you’re playing with my life,” said Jackson.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Since March, Memphis Police said the armed man has entered the store five times. He is usually wearing a mask and gloves.

Jackson brought his robbery plans to a halt twice.

“He came to the register. He pulled out a bag and to be really discrete to put the money into the bag, and he showed me his firearm and I politely ignored him and tried to help my customers,” he said.

While he wasn’t successful that time, MPD said the first three times he got away with at least $5,000 in cash and merchandise.

“That’s money that we use to pay our customers that come here to sell their product to us to get whatever they need for gas, bills, or groceries,” Jackson said.

Right now, the store is boarded up on the outside from a separate overnight incident in June. Surveillance video showed a truck ramming into the store front and four people jumping out grabbing and arms load worth of stuff.

“Crazy part is I just think we made some people mad or maybe we didn’t take in something from them, but they kick our glass, they took some t-shirts. they took like three cheap consoles, they took a copy of a PS3 game that was worth 80 bucks,” Jackson said.

Jackson is hoping they’re all caught soon, especially the repeat offender.

“I just hope the police do their job and get him off the streets if he can do this here never know he might target somewhere else and they’ll be a victim,” he said.

Police are looking for clues as to who these suspects are. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.