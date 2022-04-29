MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a restaurant employee in Midtown.

Police say a man approached an Applebee’s employee while she was taking out the trash behind the restaurant on Union Avenue before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officers stated the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money, but she refused and ran back into the business. The victim attempted to lock herself in her office, but the suspect followed her and forced his way inside.

Police say the suspect then took the money and hit the victim in the head with his gun before running out of the restaurant’s back door.

MPD released surveillance video Friday that shows the suspect entering and leaving the business.

Investigators say the man wore a dark-colored shirt tied around his head that covered his face, a black hoodie, a black jacket with black socks covering both hands, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Photo provided by MPD

The suspect’s last direction of travel is unknown and no vehicle was observed at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.