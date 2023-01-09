MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is facing serious charges after police say a crime victim decided to fight back.

Investigators said the victim was also wounded during an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night in the 4000 block of Atwood Avenue in East Memphis.

Police said the victim was parking his car outside his home on Atwood when two men got out of a 2017 Chevy Malibu and tried to rob him.

Investigators said surveillance video from the area showed gunfire was exchanged between the victim and the suspects. The suspects fled the scene, crashing the Malibu a short distance away at Atwood and Michael.

Chevy Malibu crashes through fence on Michael

The damaged fence on Michael has since been replaced

Germon Gomez lives on Michae Street. He said the Malibu clipped his car and a neighbor’s vehicle before plowing through his fence.

“I heard a loud boom,” said Gomez.

When officers arrived, they found Mario Herrera dead in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found a handgun on the front passenger floorboard.

Tyrous Williams, 28, was arrested a day later when he reported the Chevy Malibu stolen. Police said Williams could be seen in the surveillance video getting out of the Malibu on Atwood and that he appeared to be holding a weapon.

Tyrous Williams (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder and making a false report. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The victim said he was shot as he ran toward his house. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to be okay.

He told police he has been robbed multiple times and fears retaliation.