MILLINGTON, Tenn. ––– Roads in north Shelby County deteriorate as freezing rain continues to pummel the region.

As the road conditions worsen, drivers passing through Millington said they were doing what they could to make it home safely.

“You definitely have to be careful on there. It’s not bad if you know what you’re doing but you definitely got to be really careful,” driver Joey Peppers said as he traveled through Millington. said as he drove through Millington.

Slush and ice cover parts of Highway 51 heading towards North Shelby County.

The Millington Fire Department says at one point vehicles were sliding off the road.

Veterans Parkway was temporarily closed due to unsafe conditions on the bridge, according to the police department.

Officials are encouraging people to drive safely and allow extra time when heading out.