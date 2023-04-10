Wednesday marks a week and a half since a tornado outbreak killed more than a dozen people and devastated lives across the region.

Many communities throughout the Mid-South are weeks, months and maybe even years away from recovery.

That is why WREG News Channel 3 and Cumulus Media Group are teaming up to raise awareness and raise money for the Salvation Army.

You can help by clicking this link to make a donation.

Wednesday, WREG will have crews spread out in some of the hardest hit areas: Wynne, AR, Covington, TN and Adamsville, TN. Coverage runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

We will tell stories of how communities have come together to help each other, survival stories and also profile victims of the deadly tornadoes.

We’ll also show you how the Salvation Army is providing emotional and spiritual care to survivors and rescue workers.

You can choose if your donation goes to storm victims in Tennessee, Mississippi, or Arkansas. Your donation goes to providing food, drinks, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services.