MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was left in critical condition Monday morning after an apparent case of road rage that led to a shooting in South Memphis, according to police.

According to the crime report, two men were riding southbound on I-240 around 2 a.m. and decided to make a last-minute turn onto the Norris ramp. The men believe this may have upset the driver that shot at them.

Police said the other vehicle got off on Norris Road, pulled up next to the men and started shooting.

The shooting caused the men to crash into a utility pole power box and a fence. Officers said the driving victim pulled over to see where his vehicle was shot when the other vehicle returned and fired more shots.

The driving victim told officers he then got back into his vehicle and followed the car and began shooting back.

One of the male victims was injured during the shooting and was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they received a call from another driver that stated he shot back at someone who fired at him.

Investigators say one of the men was armed with a stolen handgun from Horn Lake.

This is an ongoing investigation.