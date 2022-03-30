MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A South Memphis woman has been charged with aggravated assault after an apparent case of road rage.

Tiffany Clear’s routine drive home Monday evening turned into the scare of her life.

It started near the intersection of South Third and Raines when Clear was behind a vehicle driven by Jasmine Page. Clear noticed the woman driving, her in words, erratically.

“That she was kind of just like hitting her brakes a lot, like she was just on her brakes a lot. I didn’t know if it was because she was tailgating someone in front of her,” Clear said.

Clear said she noticed there were children in the vehicle.

“And then the kids that was in the vehicle with her was kind of bouncing around a little bit,” she said.

She said she passed Page’s vehicle and proceeded home and that’s when things took a turn toward the bizarre.

“And then she turned in right into my driveway right behind me and parked right behind my car. That’s when I jumped out of my car and I’m like, ‘ok, what’s going on? Who are you? Can I help you? What’s going on?’ Just trying to figure out what’s up,” she said.

Clear said Page was taking pictures of her vehicle and home with her cell phone, all the while accusing Clear of striking her vehicle and and not stopping.

“This is her exact words, ‘so, I’m coming to you as a woman to ask you if you hit my vehicle?’ And at that point I’m just like ‘what’,” she said.

Clear said the verbal exchange became heated when she denied hitting the woman’s vehicle. She told Page to leave her property or she would call the police. Clear said Page did not leave and armed herself while she was on the phone with police.

“She has a gun in her hand and I noticed it was a gun, as I told the police, because she picked it up from her side and held it in the air and was kind of waving it around,” she said.

All of this was going on as three children sat in Page’s vehicle. Police arrived and recovered an unloaded pistol and a magazine with six rounds inside.

We tried to reach someone at the address given for Page, but no one answered the door. In the meantime, Clear is not likely to forget her Monday drive home.

“I was most definitely scared for my life and my children as well,” she said.

Clear said she did receive a citation for not having proof of auto insurance, but she was not charged with hitting Page’s vehicle.

Page is out on bond. She is due back in court on April 6th.