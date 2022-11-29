MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Memphis for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital‘s annual marathon this weekend, which means many roads will be closed to traffic.

The big day is Saturday, December 3 and things are set to kick off bright and early in downtown Memphis with a hospitality center for the runners at AutoZone Park. The races get underway just before 7 a.m. at BB King and Court and then at BB king and Beale.

The road closures will be from downtown all the way to the Memphis Zoo to allow the runners safe passage. The event should wrap up around 4:30 p.m.

More than 20 thousand runners will participate in the event. This is the largest fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They are hoping to raise $14 million.

To see the course maps for the event, click here. You can also check out event information here.