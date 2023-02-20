MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riverside Drive in Downtown will close to traffic between Georgia Avenue and Union Avenue this Wednesday, Memphis River Parks Partnership said.

The closure will last until July 1. The road is being closed to allow for construction of crosswalks to Tom Lee Park.

It is also closing for the upcoming Memphis In May Festival, MRPP said.

Tom Lee Park is undergoing a $60 million renovation that is set to debut Labor Day weekend. MRPP has said the contruction will take a pause during the music and barbecue festivals in May.