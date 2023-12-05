MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riverside Drive will no longer be closed on weekends as police wind down a downtown crowd control plan that went into effect over the summer, city COO Chandell Ryan told the city council Tuesday.

The thoroughfare that runs next to Tom Lee Park was closed during construction and reopened in early November — except on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ryan said Riverside was closed as part of the Memphis Police Department’s “weekend plan” to control crowds downtown following several incidents of car shows and shootings.

However, Ryan said that plan was no longer in effect.

Council member Cheyenne Johnson said in the long term, Riverside would probably be closed entirely.

Council member J.B. Smiley said the authority to authorize street closures rests with city council only, not city administration. There is a discussion item on the council’s agenda Tuesday.