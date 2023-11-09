MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riverside Drive will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday after a lengthy renovation to Tom Lee Park.

But south of Union Avenue, Riverside will be closed to drivers on weekends, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, the city of Memphis said Thursday. It will be open only to pedestrians.

The newly repaved road along the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis is still four lanes, but now has speed humps and pedestrian crosswalks.

Free two-hour parking will be available along Riverside for Tom Lee Park visitors on weekdays. The Memphis Police Department will enforce closures with barricades.

The renovated park officially reopened in September.