MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The River City Tennessee Chapter of the Links Incorporated is celebrating its 3rd history book and 30th anniversary on Sunday.

There will be a gala at the Guest House at Graceland Hotel with special guests from the National President, Ethel Issacs Williams, and the Central Area Director of the Links, Monica Boone Allen.

The Links is one of the nation’s oldest volunteer service organizations working to support African American families civically, educationally, and culturally. The local chapter has spent decades mentoring the youth, supporting the arts, and working to eliminate health disparities.

The theme for the event is “Unveiling of The Legacy of Leadership, Friendship, Service, and Philanthropy,” which will start at 5:15 p.m. and the dance will begin at 7:00 p.m.

WREG’s April Thompson and Stephanie Scurlock, who are both members of the Links, will emcee the gala.