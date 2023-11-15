MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South doctors are seeing a large increase in RSV or respiratory cases in children, and there are definitely concerns as we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than a week before families prepare to get together for the holiday, there’s been a spike in the number of people needing care for RSV and the flu.

Doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital say from October 30 to November 13, they have seen 314 positive RSV cases. The numbers are similar to what we we were experiencing back in 2019.

“I can tell you we’re seeing a lot of RSV come through our Emergency Department at Le Bonheur, and we’re also starting to see a little flu,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, the medical director of infection prevention at Le Bonheur.

While RSV and flu cases are rising, the good news is there have been fewer cases of COVID recently, but doctors still urge everyone to get vaccinated, if possible.

“So I think as we all come together next week, we just need to be careful and make sure if family members are sick, if anybody is under the weather then maybe they sit this one out,” Hysmith said. “I know it’s challenging sometimes, but to stop the spread of these viral illnesses, then sometimes we do that.”

Another challenge is combatting COVID since some of the booster shot vaccine is temporarily in short supply at some pharmacies.

“I know there are some shortages right now with the COVID vaccine. Influenza vaccine starting to come up in the community is very important right now. So, if you haven’t gotten your influenza vaccine, please get that,” Hysmith said.

A shot in the arm that could protect you, your family, and friends as many get together during the holidays.

When it comes to RSV causing respiratory problems, the two at risk groups are older people over 60 and children younger than one years old.