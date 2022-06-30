MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The suspect in a shooting in Ripley, Tennessee that left one dead and three people injured, including the suspect, has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted List after he checked himself out of the hospital.

Kylan Beard, 18, is wanted by the Ripley Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.

According to the Ripley Police chief, Beard checked himself out of the hospital.

TBI says Beard should be considered armed and dangerous.

TBI is offering a $2,500 award for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Ripley Police Department at 731-635-1515.