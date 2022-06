MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after being shot at Ridgecrest Apartments Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information.