MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be difficult for those grieving the loss of a loved one, and especially for parents dealing with the loss of a child to gun violence in Memphis. One local organization is coming together to support them during this difficult time.

These are the faces of some of the children lost to gun violence in Memphis this year. Eighteen-month-old baby Karlie was killed earlier this month when someone shot into her mother’s car, prompting her to be memorialized by the Ride of Tears Sunday.

“Remember her name will never, ever, be in vain ’cause she’s just a baby and a baby that goes to heaven,” said Ride of Tears founder Mary Trice.

In an effort to decrease violence against youth, Ride of Tears held a procession across the city to encourage the community to stop the violence.

“We are riding today because these kids are not here,” Ride of Tears Vice President Kenny Lee said. “We asked so many times to save these babies. If we continue to lose kids, I mean, what future do we have?”

Photos provided by Jordan James, WREG

It’s a question that brought the community together in prayer, saying they are tired of the impact of gun violence knocking on their doorsteps.

“Ask yourself, can you lay your baby down? If this was your baby, what would you do?” Trice said.

In a number of these shootings involving children, police need information to help them make an arrest. So, If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.