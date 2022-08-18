MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– World-renowned rapper Rick Ross says he’s learning lessons after his family’s Wingstop locations across Mississippi were fined for violating labor laws.

Over the years, Wingstop has become synonymous with Rick Ross after he opened multiple locations across Mid-South.

A new report by the U.S. Department of Labor suggests the Grammy award-winning artist has been cooking up more than just fire music. It said Boss Wings Enterprises violated labor laws at five locations in Mississippi.

The federal agency said the company made employees pay for uniforms, safety training, background checks, and cash register shortages.

The labor department said those deductions caused employees’ average hourly pay to fall below $7.25 — the required federal minimum wage.

They’re also accused of allowing a 15-year-old to work past 10 on several occasions last summer.

As a result, Boss Wings Enterprises was fined more than $100,000.

Ross, a Clarksdale, Mississippi native, addressed the investigation in an Instagram story Wednesday, saying in part,

“When you’re running a business there will be mistakes, but as the biggest boss you never make the same mistake twice,” Ross said. “Remember this: most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback, but actually as a stepping stone to greater things.”

Customers hope those words translate to action, as Ross looks to restore faith in his business one plate at a time.

We did reach out to Boss Wings Enterprises for further comment and they referred us to Wing Stop’s corporate office. We are still waiting to hear back.