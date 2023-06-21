MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A ribbon cutting for the Gaston Community Center, which was closed for more than a year for renovations, will be held on Wednesday.

After a 4 million dollar transformation, the South Memphis community center ribbon cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m.

“The major thing was these are all brand new windows,” Nick Walker, Parks Director for the city of Memphis said. “They had to structurally rebuild it because anyone who has dealt with an older home that has been boarded up, the frames weren’t in good shape.”

This is a major upgrade from what the 90-year-old gymnasium previously looked like before remodeling the boarded-up windows.

“We preach about pre-diabetes and health issues in Memphis and so making sure that a site that was going to be a regional quality site had access to not just cardio equipment,” Walker said.

The basketball court was sanded down and redone as well as a new craft room that can be used for community meetings.

The inside of this building is now light and airy and the parks director says that’s the goal for the community center, to be a beacon of hope for the South Memphis community where everyone can come enjoy and be safe.

“Light both literally and figuratively, makes people feel safe, it makes people feel invited, feel welcome and I think we hit it out of the park with this,” Walker said.

This is a central place where people can come for activities for years to come.

“It’s incredibly crucial and one of the things you talk about in South Memphis too, which is transportation and mobility, and although we’re right here on Third Street it is amazing how many of these kids walk up to this community center,” Walker said.

On top of other centers being rehabilitated, summer camps are also in full effect.