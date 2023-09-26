MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a warrant or arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 20-year-old woman in Midtown.

On July 25, Ava Christopher, a University of Memphis student, was driving on Central Avenue after midnight when a speeding red Dodge Challenger on Cooper ran a red light. Video shows the Challenger plowing into Christopher’s car.

Witnesses said a man and woman got out of the Dodge Challenger and walked south on Cooper without checking on the victim.

Christopher was pronounced dead at Regional One.

Ava Christopher

The Dodge Challenger had been stolen at least a week before the crash, police said. MPD also released photos of the suspects in August.

A reward of $6,000 was initially offered for information in Christopher’s death back in July. MPD released photos of the suspects in August.

“We are hoping someone will come forward and help police identify the people who killed our daughter,” said her mother Angela Christopher.