MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. is expected to return to Memphis for the 54th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination on April 4.

Jackson will hold a press conference and community rally at Mt. Olive CME Church on April 4 at noon. The church is located at 538 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Dr. King was gunned down on April 4, 1968 while visiting Memphis in support of the Memphis sanitation workers. Jackson will also address voter’s registration and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a press release.

Jackson will also tour the Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital at 409 Ayers at 2:00 p.m. and make an appearance at the National Civil Rights Museum at 4:00 p.m.