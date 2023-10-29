MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former long-time employee of Rendezvous barbecue restaurant in Memphis, Percy Norris, has reportedly passed away.

Rendezvous made the following statement regarding Norris’ death:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Percy Norris. It’s hard to put into words what this loss feels like for us. He’s had an impact on this place since 1968. Even though he retired a few years back, he still checked in on us a lot. We are so lucky to have learned from the best.”

Norris retired from the restaurant in January 2017 after nearly 50 years with the establishment.