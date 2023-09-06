MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retaining wall collapsed in Oxford, Mississippi on Tuesday evening, trapping one person for three hours, officials say.

Oxford Fire Department says at 5:08 p.m., they responded to 601 Commerce Parkway regarding a collapsed retaining wall where there was one person trapped in the hole.

Reports state that a total of 23 firefighters responded to the scene including Oxford Police Department and Baptist Ambulance.

OFD was able to rescue the person trapped in the hole three hours later at 8:22 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services then took the victim from the scene. But their condition is unknown at this time.