MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Results of a vote on unionization for Starbucks workers that were expected Tuesday have been delayed until June 7, the National Labor Relations Board says.

NLRB blamed a mail delay, and said both sides had agreed to postpone the count to allow more time for ballots to be returned.

“As of this morning, the New Orleans regional office had only received several ballots, which is unusual for a voting unit of this size, and often signals there has been a delay in mail delivery,” and NLRB spokesperson said.

Nikki Taylor, a Starbucks worker involved in the unionizing efforts and part of the “Memphis 7,” said 30 ballots were sent over a month ago, but she’d been told only three ballots were received.

What was supposed to be a celebration for Starbucks workers in Memphis who were involved in the effort has instead left them distraught, she said.

Seven workers at a Starbucks near Poplar and Highland in Memphis were fired for what the company said were employee violations during unionization protests there in February. The protests have continued.