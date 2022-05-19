MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Restoration Saturday, an event designed to help people expunge criminal offenses, will be held this weekend on May 21.

The event is free and open to the public, and it will be open from 10 am until 2 pm at Mt. Moriah-East Baptist Church at 1248 Haynes Road.

Sponsored by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the Shelby County General Sessions Clerk’s Office and District 21 Prince Hall Masons.

The expungement requirements are as follows:

Have no more than two expungable convictions, only one of which can be a felony;

Have no convictions involving death, violence, or bodily injury, DUI, stalking, or violation of a protective order

Have no A or B felonies

Have served all terms of imprisonment, probation, or parole, and at least five years have elapsed since completion of the sentence for a misdemeanor or E felony, and 10 years for a C or D felony

Have paid all fines, court costs and restitution

For more information, visit the expungement page on the District Attorney’s website.