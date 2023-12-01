Ya Mas

Ya Mas, meaning “cheers” in Greek, is a Mediterranean-style restaurant coming to Memphis soon. Ya Mas is one of the two restaurants coming to the city that is owned by “Big Brother” reality TV star, Robert “Memphis” Garrett. The restaurant will be located inside the Heartbreak Hotel on Monroe Avenue and will also be housed as a venue for special celebrations. The restaurant will serve a variety of Greek-flavored sharable platters and cocktails on their menu. They are expected to open at the end of 2023.

633 Monroe Avenue

No Man’s Land

No Man’s Land is the second restaurant that Memphis Garrett plans to bring to the Memphis area. No Man’s Land is an elevated cocktail parlor and eatery. They will offer reservations for private events and group dining experiences. The restaurant will also be located in the Rambler Hotel in Downtown Memphis and is set to open in 2024.

400 South Main Street

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls is a healthy fast food choice serving their specialty– various superfruit bowls. They will also serve cold-pressed juices, cold brews, and smoothies on their menu. Customers will have the option to create their own personalized bowls as well. This will be the first Tennessee location and is anticipated to open in Spring 2024.

706 South Mendenhall Road

Shroomlicious Meals

Shroomlicious Meals just opened on North Watkins Street two weeks ago. They are a vegan restaurant serving mushrooms in almost every meal of burgers, tacos, wraps, and quesadillas. They also offer catering services. Starting December 6, their new hours will be Wednesday through Saturday, 12 noon until 8:30 p.m. On Sundays, they will open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

394 North Watkins Street

Groovy Gratitude

At Groovy Gratitude, customers can “Sip to the Rhythm of Wellness & Gratitude” at their new location in Memphis. This smoothie bar will serve smoothies, cold-pressed juices, smoothie bowls, hearty salads, wraps, and more to promote a healthy lifestyle. They are set to open in Spring 2024.

605 North Second Street

Crave Cheesecake

Crave Cheesecake is a new bakery coming to Memphis. They have a wide variety of cheesecake flavors and a weekly rotating menu. Along with cheesecakes, their menu also has cheesecake-stuffed cookies. Their website says “coming soon” but they have yet to set an opening date. On September 29, they had a free cheesecake sampling at their bakery.

523 South Main Street