MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Many Memphis-area residents without power flooded hotels Thursday and Friday looking for a warm place to stay.

Bartlett resident Justin Cooper brought his wife and 5-year-old daughter to the Central Station Hotel on South Main in downtown Memphis Friday after sitting in the dark and cold since Thursday morning.

“We’ve been down since then. Made it through the night and just decided enough was enough,” Cooper said. “We just didn’t figure it was going to get better anytime soon. So, packed up and came to a hotel.”

Other residents did the same and filled every or almost every hotel room in the downtown area. However, as of Friday night, many families still have no place to go.

A worker at the Hyatt on Beale said it breaks her heart to turn people away. A representative at the Peabody said they had to set aside rooms for their employees so they have a place to stay.

Daniel Mullinix booked his room at Central Station ahead of time.

“I actually booked it before our power went out because I knew there was no way we were not going to lose power,” he said. “We have a lot of friends that stayed at their house that don’t have power just riding it out. Some of them have generators…. but others, I honestly don’t know how they do it.”

Mullinix is worried about them and wonders when their power, his power and plenty of other peoples’ power will come back.

“That’s the hope that it won’t last more than a couple days but history tells us that this may be more serious than just a day for a lot of people,” Mullinix said.

To make matters worse, many of these hotels are dealing with staff shortages because of the pandemic. One manager said it was so busy Friday she had to help make food in the kitchen.