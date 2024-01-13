MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apartment building caught fire in Raleigh Saturday morning, leaving 12 residents in need of Red Cross assistance.

At 10:15 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire located at 3781 North Advantage Way.

Reports say rescue and firefighting operations began immediately upon arrival as heavy smoke and fire could be seen. The fire was ruled an accident and caused by an electrical issue.

MFD says the fire was under control at around 11:30 a.m. and no injures have been reported.

17 units were reportedly affected by smoke and fire damage. The Red Cross provided assistance to 12 residents.

The total estimated damage caused by the fire is unknown at this time.