WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A rehabilitation facility in West Memphis is temporarily closing it’s doors after a fire broke out Tuesday morning, city officials said.

According to city officials, the West Memphis Fire Department responded to a minor fire at The Springs of Broadway health and rehabilitation facility before 11 a.m. When WMFD arrived, they discovered that the fire was extinguished by the facility’s staff.

City officials say Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Clay notified Mayor Marco McClendon of the fire due to the type of facility where the incident occurred.

Mayor McClendon and other department heads assessed the situation and assured that everything was being done to protect the 86 residents and the employees who work at the facility.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and his team assess The Springs of Broadway rehabilitation facility. (photo provided by the City of West Memphis)

After the assessment, city leaders and the facility’s administrator decided to temporarily shut down the facility and transfer the residents to other nearby facilities as close to the resident’s family members as possible.

City officials say Mayor McClendon’s leadership team confirmed that all of the residents have been safely moved to other similarly licensed facilities with the assistance of Crittenden EMS.

The mayor said once the facility’s administrator and the CEO of the parent corporation have created a comprehensive plan and perform necessary repairs to the facility, he will make sure his department heads to do everything they can to get the facility safely reopened as soon as possible.