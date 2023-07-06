MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents within the Berclair area have raised concerns about a vacant home filled with trash piled on the front porch and seeping out the windows.

The property along Tutwiler Avenue has caused residents like Lashara Quinn to ask questions and file complaints.

(Photo by: WREG’s Jordan James)

“I was really disturbed by that for the people that live in the neighborhood and just in general, who wants that in their neighborhood,” Quinn said. “I want something to be done about it and still do.”

Earlier this year, a complaint about the property was filed through the City of Memphis 311 system, and days later boards were placed on the windows.

Despite the case being referred to an inspector, the problem still remains months later which prompted Quinn to file her second complaint about the property.

“Things like that affect the community and the people who live there. People wanna take ownership of the neighborhood they’re in,” Quinn said.

This year alone there have been thousands of complaints about neglected or dangerous structures, according to the city’s 311 map, which many believe underscores the need for improvements.

“The way that house looks, it’s like an issue that the city should be taking care of,” Quinn said. “Clean it, clean it up.”

WREG attempted to reach the city of Memphis for comment and never heard back.