MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver violated several traffic laws before slamming into a Memphis fire engine, killing one firefighter and injuring three others.

The crash happened on the evening of August 10 at Crump and Danny Thomas in South Memphis.

According to the crash report, the driver of an F-150 pickup truck was speeding when he ran a light and hit the driver’s side of the ladder truck, causing it to overturn.

David Pleasant, a 32-year fire department veteran, was killed in the crash, and three other firefighters were hurt.

The mother of the driver in the pickup told WREG her son was in a medically induced coma and is not doing well.

She said her prayers go out to the firefighters and their families.

An eyewitness of the crash told police she saw the pickup traveling at a high rate of speed before slamming into the fire truck.

Cathy Jackson also heard the fire truck’s sirens blaring before the two vehicles collided.

“I don’t know what he was doing that he didn’t hear the fire truck because they were blowing their horn,” said Jackson.

Officers said the driver who caused the crash also had a suspended driver’s license.

Court records show between about 2003-2009, the same man was charged several times for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

At this point, the driver has not been charged with anything.

Jackson said she hopes he recovers and said this should serve as a reminder to all drivers to clear a path for emergency vehicles.

“You got to stop. You have got to stop, listen and look for the siren. If you don’t see it stop and look for it,” said Jackson.

David Pleasant leaves behind four daughters. His funeral will be held on August 23 at Bellevue Baptist Church.