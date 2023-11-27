MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reports of a man carrying an assault-style rifle on Midtown sidewalks Monday caused concern among neighbors.

A photo circulating on social media platforms showed the unidentified man holding what appears to be a large firearm while walking on Peabody near Cooper.

The news sent a nearby preschool and elementary school into lockdown. Memphis Police had a heavy presence near Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal School at Peabody and Belvedere.

Police checked out the reports but say there was no threat, and no arrest was made. The man is not accused of any crime or making threats.