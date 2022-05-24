MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two years after the pandemic wiped out many jobs, the Memphis metropolitan area’s total employment has recovered, according to a report from the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Employment in the greater Memphis region reached at a record-high 661,400 jobs in April 2022. That’s about 3,500 more jobs than in February 2020 just before the first cases of COVID-19 led to local shutdowns.

Memphis’ employment growth during that period exceeded peer cities including Birmingham, Louisville and Oklahoma City, the Chamber said in a release.

Construction led the way for the recovery, with a 7.59% increase in jobs since March 2020.

Leisure and hospitality jobs, the sector hardest hit by layoffs and shutdowns during the pandemic, remained about 2% short of pre-pandemic levels.

source: Greater Memphis Chamber

In March, the Chamber reported that the economy of the greater Memphis region was growing faster than the national average and outpacing other metro areas in Tennessee with the exception of Nashville.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported unemployment across the state remained at a historic low in April. The state reached its all-time low unemployment rate in March, and April’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.2%.