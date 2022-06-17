MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s finally some progress on repairs at a taxpayer-funded, senior high rise in Memphis.

The attorney for Serenity Towers was back in environmental court Friday morning after the complex was slapped with a fine this week.

According to the complex’s attorney, all the units have hot water and most have A/C, although some still need work. Judge Patrick Dandridge said Serenity was almost in substantial compliance.

Nationwide remediation worked to treat bed bugs and black mold at the complex on Friday.

All repairs are expected to be complete within the next two weeks when the Department of Housing and Urban Development is scheduled to be in town for inspection.