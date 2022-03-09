MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are still searching for suspects after a car repair shop owner was shot and killed at his own business last year, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Elmore Road at Best Deal Automotive Repair in March 2021. Officers said the owner, Gerald Stewart, drove to the repair shop after he received a phone notification from his business alarm.

When he arrived, police say he found the suspects on his property. The suspects fired gunshots, striking the victim several times before fleeing the scene.

The suspects’ getaway car.

The owner was taken to the hospital where died from his injuries.

MPD said the suspects were driving a mid-size sedan. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call (901)-528-CASH.