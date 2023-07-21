MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who works at a repair shop is in custody for shooting a customer he got into an argument with, according to Memphis Police Department.

On June 28 at approximately 5:45 p.m., MPD officers say that they responded to a shooting call in Berclair where they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

When police arrived, they said James Wilkins was on the scene and stated that he shot the victim after they got into an argument.

Investigators also say that during an interview, Wilkins admitted to shooting him. The victim told investigators that he went to the car repair shop on Summer Avenue to check on his truck when he got into an argument with Wilkins, also known as “Yamaha.”

Police say the victim went to his truck and got his phone to call the owner of the business but when he walked back to the entrance of the shop, Yamaha shot him multiple times.

The victim then fell to the ground and the suspect stood over him, shooting him multiple times again, reports state.

During the investigation, the victim was shown a photo lineup and positively identified Wilkins as the man responsible for shooting him.

MPD says the incident was also captured on video surveillance.

Wilkins is charged with Employing a Firearm With Intent to Commit Felony and Statute of Limitations Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.