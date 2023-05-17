MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman on oxygen and with several health conditions says she ended up at the hospital over the weekend because her landlord failed to repair her air conditioning unit.

“I have congestive heart failure. I’m a diabetic. I have asthma. I have COPD, arthritis, epilepsy, and I’m bipolar,” said Georgette Patterson. “I also have stage three kidney disease”.

Georgette Patterson said she put down a nearly $1,000 deposit on a two-bedroom, two-bathroom Section 8 approved home on Lapaloma. She said the house came with central air, but when she moved in earlier this month she discovered the AC was not working.

Patterson welcomed the slightly cooler weather on Wednesday, but the temperature inside her South Memphis home was still 85 degrees at 5 p.m. She said Sunday, she was overcome by the heat inside and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“It said 100 degrees when I looked at the thermostat. And I was so hot I was trying to do my best. I was lying on the floor. My dog was lying in the hallway on the tile floor, trying to stay cool. I got sick, so we had to call the ambulance,” Patterson said. “They gave me three bags of fluids.”

Patterson said there was no oven or fridge when she moved in, and she still doesn’t have gas or hot water.

“We walked the house. I said they didn’t paint the bathroom. I said, look at the bathroom floor. It’s sinking in. I said I can see outside in my bathroom. I said how they passed inspection, I do not know because I’m under Section 8,” she said.

Patterson said she has called and sent several text messages to Lubin Property Management over the last two weeks but is just getting the runaround. WREG tried calling the company but was sent to voicemail

“They told me to call in a maintenance order. You call the number and can’t get nobody on the phone,” said Patterson. “They finally said something about the gas today.”

Patterson had to sit outside her home this evening to cool off. She said her next step is to contact the Memphis Housing Authority.