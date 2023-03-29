MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced Wednesday that Cummings K-8 school will not reopen at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year due to ongoing repairs and renovations.

The school closed its doors after part of the library ceiling fell in August 2022. No students were injured, but a librarian was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Cummings K-8 students and staff were transferred to LaRose Elementary School after the incident.

MSCS said additional renovations to Cummings will include new flooring, remodeled bathrooms, updated HVAC and fire alarm systems, fresh paint, and a new state-of-the-art gym.

The district said Cummings students and staff will remain at LaRose Elementary next school year while they continue to make repairs.

Wednesday, MSCS also announced some other changes that will go into effect during the 2023-24 school year including:

Shady Grove Early Learning School will open at 5360 Shady Grove Road. The program will provide Pre-K education to more than 100 students and partner with organizations and businesses to broaden educational and family engagement for MSCS preschool students and families.

Hanley School will transition from the Achievement School District to the district’s iZone, a group of District-run turnaround schools that receive additional support staff, extended learning time, and new classroom and family resources.

MSCS also said Mt. Pisgah School will transition back to a middle school at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.