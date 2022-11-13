MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together to celebrate the birthday of the late Lorenzen Wright, who would have been 47 years old this month had he not been murdered in 2010.

WREG explored how loved ones are coping after all these years.

It was a tearful afternoon for those who love Lorenzen Wright. Despite the pain, they have managed to find peace amid tragedy.

For the last 12 years, loved ones of Lorenzen Wright have been gathering at a Memphis cemetery to celebrate his birthday, while also remembering the basketball star’s legacy and today was no exception.

Wright was killed in 2010 by a hitman, who investigators say was hired by his ex-wife. Years later, both of those individuals have been charged and serving prison sentences. Despite continuing to mourn his passing, loved ones say they have managed to find peace all these years later.

“It feels good cause in the past when I would come to talk to him, his head was up like this, ‘’mom, mommy,” but today it’s like he ain’t saying a word. He just resting, that’s what’s on our shirt — now I can rest,” Deborah Marion, Lorenzen’s mother said.

Earlier this month, the University of Memphis announced that Wright’s basketball jersey would be retired this season for his contribution to the team and city of Memphis.

No date has been formally set for when that ceremony will happen.