DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating registered sex offender.

Deputies say 46-year-old James Long cut off his ankle monitor and his location is now unknown.

Long is described as 6’1” and 175 pounds. He was last seen in a silver or gray car.

If you have information, you are asked to contact Detective B. Andrews at 662-469-8714 or bandrews@desotocountyms.gov.