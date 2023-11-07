MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds will host the “Deck the Diamond Holiday Spectacular” at AutoZone Park this winter.

This decorated walk-through event will consist of over 190 lighting structures with large walk-through tunnels, archways, presents, animals and trains centered around a 60-foot Christmas tree.

The event’s grand opening will be held on Friday, November 24, and will run on weekends and select weekdays until Sunday, December 31.

Deck the Diamond Holiday Spectacular (Photo courtesy of: Memphis Redbirds)

Families will be able to enjoy scheduled appearances of Santa and Mrs. Claus, an ice skating rink, holiday activities, festive foods, drinks, musical entertainment, fireworks, and much more.

Firepits will also be available for reservation.

As guests enter AutoZone Park, the event will take place at field level. Wheelchairs and scooters are also welcomed as needed.

Tickets are available for purchase based on entry times, which are reserved every hour starting at 4:30 p.m. and run through closing time each day of the event. Once you purchase a ticket, you can stay as long as you want or until the event closes at 10:30 p.m. each night.

Children ages 2 years old and under get free entry.

Deck the Diamond at AutoZone Park is located at 200 Union Avenue.

Families who are interested in having holiday parties will be able to enjoy a private VIP space accommodating 10 to 200 people. They will have a bird’s eye view of the light display with food, drinks, and entry to the Deck the Diamond event. You can fill out a Holiday Party Interest Form here or contact 901-721-6000.