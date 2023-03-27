MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city officials and residents are expressing their concerns after reports of reckless driving in multiple parts of the city over the weekend.

Jasmine Catron, a mother of four, captured the moment an out-of-control car slammed into her while she says she was attending a car show off Third Street.

“I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. I can’t go to work, I can’t drive, my life is completely changed from you just being careless,” Catron said.

She’s recovering Monday after suffering from a broken knee, broken leg, and broken foot.

At last check, the person responsible for hitting her and her friend is still wanted.

The so-called car show brought hundreds of people to the area and blocked the streets. Our cameras were rolling as people hung out of a car.

Several miles away in north Memphis, a fire station off Chelsea was blocked as more cars revved their engines and did donuts. But WREG also had reports of reckless driving and people hanging out of cars in Midtown and downtown Memphis.

Brennan Scheidhauer, who lives downtown, is concerned about safety.

“You could just hear the revving of engines going back and forth for over an hour,” Scheidhauer said. “The margin for error is a lot more small, so the fact that it can happen down here just escalates the safety aspect of this so it definitely is a lot more frightening.”

Memphis City Councilman Ford Canale called the various scenes this weekend disturbing. He said while the added presence of the Tennessee Highway Patrol is appreciated, what played out this weekend shows a need for trooper presence on Memphis roadways.

Canale said at the state level penalties need to be greater if someone is caught driving in such a dangerous manner.

“They’re weaponizing vehicles is what they’re doing and just like we would take your firearm you used in a crime, we’re going to take your vehicle if you’re going to terrorize our streets with it and put people’s lives in danger,” Canale said. “We have lost some innocent lives from this and we will continue to lose more if this behavior keeps up.”

We reached out to the mayor’s office for comment. They referred us to Memphis Police. So far, we have not heard back.