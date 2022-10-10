MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say officers were able to arrest a man trying to break into a car in downtown Memphis after they spotted suspicious activity on the Real Time Crime Center surveillance cameras.

Police said Princeton Vaughn, 31, was arrested within ten minutes on Gayoso near Danny Thomas late Friday night.

An officer with the North Main desk said he saw a man get out of a Nissan at Gayoso and Danny Thomas and strike the right side of a parked black vehicle with some object.

The desk officer forwarded the information to patrol officers in the area. When police arrived, they said they found the suspect’s vehicle parked just west of the victim’s black Chevrolet Camaro.

Officers said Vaughn was sitting in the passenger seat, and there was a black revolver in plain view on the vehicle’s floorboard. They said they also found a large object inside the car, and they found several dents in the victim’s front right side window.

Police said the woman driving the car told investigators that as they were leaving downtown, Vaughn told them to stop behind the Camaro. She said he told her he was going to break into the vehicle and got out of the car.

Vaughn is charged with attempted burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Police said Vaughn was previously charged in 2010 and pled guilty to aggravated burglary.