MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at a Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis are calling for changes after a string of auto thefts left them with thousands of dollars in damage.

Wilma Osby’s relationship with her Chevy Silverado runs deep, so deep she refers to it as “big daddy.”

“That’s the only man that ain’t let me down,” Osby said. “He gave me the best 17 years of my life. I call that my husband. That’s my side piece back there.”

Recently, someone broke into her truck while she was shopping at Walmart and destroyed the steering column, leaving Osby in agony.

“That truck is a part of me,” Osby said. “It took me to work, it brought me home. I retired, it still runs. I got to put him in the shop.”

It turns out Osby is not alone. According to the Memphis Data Hub, over the last year, 164 crimes have been reported at the Walmart.

Of that number, 67 percent were for thefts on the property, which has many demanding changes.

“It’s gone take somebody getting killed on that lot for them to do something,” Osby said. “That’s not fair. It’s a whole lot of elderly and seniors that be on that lot. It don’t make no sense.”

WREG reached out to Walmart about crime concerns at the store. Walmart sent a statement:

“Unfortunately, crime remains an issue in many communities across the country, and we do everything we can to create a safe environment for our customers and associates. Without going into specifics, we are currently looking at alternatives to address the challenges of this location.”

Among the ways Walmart has addressed crime is by installing several cameras throughout the shopping center. Despite the measures in place, it doesn’t put everyone at ease.

“I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel safe,” Osby said. “I don’t want my vehicle up there getting torn up again. I don’t feel safe.”

If you know anything about the thefts from Walmart, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.