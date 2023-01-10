MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of car break-ins was reported overnight at a warehouse in Southeast Memphis.

On Monday night, thieves targeted the food distribution company Sysco on BF Goodrich Boulevard near Lamar.

A worker tells us around 40 cars were broken into, all belonging to employees.

This had to be absolutely frustrating for those who put in a hard day’s work only to find broken glass scattered across the parking lot.

The parking lot is surrounded by a chain link fence but part of the fence had been cut away and there were tire marks where someone appeared to have driven through the open fence.

Employees say this is the second time in recent weeks that cars in the parking lot have been broken into.

There appears to have been a security guard present. WREG crews saw a pickup truck with flashing lights on top and the decal Phelps security on the side.

Car burglaries are an ongoing epidemic in Memphis.

Police say the thieves are looking for guns, and in 1 in 4 break-ins, they find one.