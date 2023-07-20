MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rapper known as “Superstar Pride” has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting on Wednesday in Panola County.

Cadarrius Pride (Photo courtesy: Panola County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service at a house on Highway 35 North where 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Marcus Wheatley

During the investigation, investigators say that information was developed that 21-year-old Superstar Pride, whose real name is Cadarrius Pride, was the suspect.

After a fugitive investigation to locate Pride was put into place, Chief Deputy Reginald Lantern says he was contacted by family members and notified that Pride wanted to surrender.

At 4:47 p.m., Pride surrendered to Chief Lantern and was transported to the Panola County Detention Center, reports state.

Pride is charged with First Degree Murder and does not currently have a bond.

Pride is well known for his song that went viral on TikTok, “Painting Pictures“, which has over 27 million views on Youtube.