MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis rapper is facing up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, rapper Pooh Shiesty, who’s real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., admitted to participating in the conspiracy on three separate occasions.

On July 7, 2020, Williams was inside a car when another passenger of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station in Memphis.

Then on October 9, 2020, Williams and his co-conspirators arrived at a meeting in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida to aquire marijuana, codeine, and sneakers. During the meeting, members of Williams’ group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. After the assault, the group left the scene with the victims’ marijuana, codeine, and sneakers.

In a third incident on May 30, 2021, Williams assaulted a victim with a firearm at a Miami strip club.

FBI Miami investigated the case with assistance from ATF Miami, ATF Memphis, Miami Dade Police Department, Memphis Police Department, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and Bay Harbor Islands Police Department.

Williams made a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Under the deal, he will be sentenced for conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.

United States District Judge Michael K. Moore will sentence Williams on a date to be announced. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.